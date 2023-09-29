Defense dominated as Chardon pitched a 49-0 shutout of Willoughby South for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Chardon a 21-0 lead over Willoughby South.

The Hilltoppers opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.

Chardon pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chardon and Willoughby South played in a 56-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Willoughby South faced off against Lorain and Chardon took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Sept. 15 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

