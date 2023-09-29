Canton South broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Wooster Triway 35-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Canton South darted in front of Wooster Triway 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Wooster Triway climbed back to within 28-14.

The Titans enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Canton South and Wooster Triway squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wooster Triway faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Canton South took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian on Sept. 15 at Canton South High School.

