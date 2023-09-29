Cadiz Harrison Central recorded a big victory over Wintersville Indian Creek 32-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Huskies registered a 19-0 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Cadiz Harrison Central steamrolled to a 32-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against East Liverpool and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Utica on Sept. 15 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

