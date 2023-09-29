East Liverpool finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 17-14 at East Liverpool High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Richmond Edison showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over East Liverpool as the first quarter ended.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with East Liverpool and Richmond Edison locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Richmond Edison and East Liverpool squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, East Liverpool faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Richmond Edison took on Akron North on Sept. 15 at Richmond Edison High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.