Canton McKinley posted a narrow 29-22 win over Uniontown Lake during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Canton McKinley jumped in front of Uniontown Lake 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 23-7 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Uniontown Lake clawed to within 23-15 through the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Lake faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake took on Louisville on Sept. 15 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.