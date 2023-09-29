Canton GlenOak finally found a way to top Massillon Jackson 21-16 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Canton GlenOak moved in front of Massillon Jackson 21-16 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canton GlenOak faced off against North Canton Hoover and Massillon Jackson took on Massillon Perry on Sept. 15 at Massillon Jackson High School.

