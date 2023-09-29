Cincinnati Wyoming left no doubt in recording a 42-6 win over Cincinnati Deer Park during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Wyoming a 28-0 lead over Cincinnati Deer Park.

The Cowboys’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Cincinnati Deer Park responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 35-6.

The Cowboys held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Deer Park squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

