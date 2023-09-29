Fort Loramie finally found a way to top Norwalk St. Paul 35-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Fort Loramie a 7-6 lead over Norwalk St. Paul.

The Redskins opened a thin 14-6 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Flyers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

