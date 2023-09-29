Coldwater took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Delphos St. John’s 41-7 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Coldwater opened with a 14-0 advantage over Delphos St. John’s through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers’ offense thundered in front for a 35-7 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Coldwater jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Coldwater faced off against St. Henry and Delphos St. John’s took on Fort Recovery on Sept. 16 at Delphos St. John’s.

