Cincinnati Princeton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fairfield 35-14 Friday on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Princeton darted in front of Fairfield 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Cincinnati Princeton moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Fairfield squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairfield faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Princeton took on Hamilton on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

