It was a tough night for Circleville Logan Elm which was overmatched by Bloom-Carroll in this 35-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Bloom-Carroll a 14-0 lead over Circleville Logan Elm.

Bloom-Carroll charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm played in a 41-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Sept. 15 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

