Ashville Teays Valley left no doubt in recording a 34-21 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 14-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Vikings opened a colossal 28-7 gap over the Aces at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Aces rallied in the final quarter, but the Vikings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Circleville on Sept. 15 at Circleville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.