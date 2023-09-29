Delaware Buckeye Valley topped Columbus St. Charles 28-20 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 7-0 lead over the Barons heading into the second quarter.

Delaware Buckeye Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Barons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

