Columbus Bishop Ready unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Whitehall-Yearling 56-8 Friday on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 15-8 lead over Whitehall-Yearling.

The Silver Knights fought to a 42-8 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Ready pulled to a 56-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Whitehall-Yearling squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Sept. 15 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

