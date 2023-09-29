A suffocating defense helped Beloit West Branch handle Alliance Marlington 56-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Beloit West Branch opened with a 21-0 advantage over Alliance Marlington through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Dukes’ expense.

Beloit West Branch steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Alliance Marlington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Beloit West Branch faced off against Warren Howland and Alliance Marlington took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Sept. 16 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.