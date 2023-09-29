Carrollton topped Alliance 31-28 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Carrollton jumped in front of Alliance 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 21-13 gap over the Aviators at halftime.

Alliance clawed to within 31-28 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Alliance and Carrollton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Alliance faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Carrollton took on Akron Garfield on Sept. 15 at Carrollton High School.

