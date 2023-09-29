A suffocating defense helped Bellbrook handle Franklin 31-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Bellbrook opened with a 31-0 advantage over Franklin through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bellbrook and Franklin squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Franklin faced off against Carlisle and Bellbrook took on Kettering Alter on Sept. 15 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

