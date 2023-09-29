Eaton rolled past Monroe for a comfortable 48-7 victory at Monroe High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Eaton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Monroe through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Eaton and Monroe squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Monroe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Monroe faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 15 at Eaton High School.

