Defense dominated as Brookville pitched a 35-0 shutout of Dayton Oakwood during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Brookville opened with a 13-0 advantage over Dayton Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Lumberjacks at halftime.

Brookville pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Dayton Oakwood faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Brookville faced off against Middletown Madison.

