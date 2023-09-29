Fredericktown handed Loudonville a tough 28-14 loss on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Fredericktown opened with a 14-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Red Birds showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-7 intermission margin.

Fredericktown jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Freddies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fredericktown faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Centerburg on Sept. 15 at Centerburg High School.

