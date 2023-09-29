Centerburg knocked off Mt. Gilead 28-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Centerburg a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Indians got within 7-3.

Centerburg thundered to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Centerburg faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Fredericktown on Sept. 15 at Mt Gilead High School.

