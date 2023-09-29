Danville broke to an early lead and topped Cardington-Lincoln 61-21 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Danville roared in front of Cardington-Lincoln 32-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense roared in front for a 54-14 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 61-21.

The last time Danville and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 28-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Danville faced off against Galion Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln took on Howard East Knox on Sept. 15 at Howard East Knox High School.

