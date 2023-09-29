Elida posted a narrow 19-18 win over Defiance on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Defiance started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Elida at the end of the first quarter.

Elida’s offense darted in front for a 7-6 lead over Defiance at halftime.

Defiance moved ahead of Elida 12-7 to start the fourth quarter.

Elida rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring Defiance 12-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Defiance and Elida squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Elida faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Lima Shawnee on Sept. 15 at Defiance High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.