Lima Bath dented the scoreboard first, but Celina responded to earn a 52-36 decision for an Ohio high school football victory at Lima Bath High on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lima Bath, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Celina through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 28-22 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Celina charged to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Celina and Lima Bath played in a 29-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Bath faced off against Elida and Celina took on Kenton on Sept. 15 at Celina High School.

