Defense dominated as Elmore Woodmore pitched a 41-0 shutout of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Elmore Woodmore opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Crimson Streaks at halftime.

Elmore Woodmore jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Elmore Woodmore and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic played in a 7-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Castalia Margaretta.

