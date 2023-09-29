Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-33 win over Willard in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 16-13 lead over Willard.

The Chieftains’ offense moved in front for a 32-26 lead over the Crimson Flashes at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon roared to a 66-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Kansas Lakota.

