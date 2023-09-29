Defense dominated as Bellefontaine pitched a 42-0 shutout of New Carlisle Tecumseh in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Bellefontaine darted in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Bellefontaine stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and New Carlisle Tecumseh squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Sept. 15 at Bellefontaine High School.

