It was a tough night for Metamora Evergreen which was overmatched by Bryan in this 35-7 verdict.

Bryan opened with a 6-0 advantage over Metamora Evergreen through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bryan faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Metamora Evergreen took on Wauseon on Sept. 15 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

