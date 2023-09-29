Columbus Grove collected a solid win over Leipsic in a 28-14 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Columbus Grove darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Leipsic squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Leipsic faced off against Ada and Columbus Grove took on Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 15 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.