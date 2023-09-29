A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Convoy Crestview 21-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a thin 7-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Bluffton jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bluffton and Convoy Crestview faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bluffton faced off against Spencerville and Convoy Crestview took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 15 at Harrod Allen East High School.

