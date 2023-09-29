Carey collected a solid win over Sycamore Mohawk in a 28-13 verdict in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Carey and Sycamore Mohawk faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Carey squared off with New Washington Buckeye Central in a football game.

