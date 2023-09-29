Defiance Tinora finally found a way to top Defiance Ayersville 14-8 at Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Pilots at halftime.

Defiance Ayersville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Defiance Tinora 8-7.

The Rams pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Pilots.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Defiance Tinora faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Edgerton and Defiance Tinora took on Antwerp on Sept. 15 at Antwerp High School.

