Antwerp topped Haviland Wayne Trace 30-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Haviland Wayne Trace, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Antwerp through the end of the first quarter.

The Archers kept a 24-21 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Archers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Antwerp and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Antwerp faced off against Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Hicksville on Sept. 15 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.