Fremont Ross knocked off Oregon Clay 41-28 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Little Giants fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fremont Ross and Oregon Clay locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Little Giants got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

Last season, Fremont Ross and Oregon Clay faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Oregon Clay High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Oregon Clay faced off against Perrysburg and Fremont Ross took on Findlay on Sept. 15 at Fremont Ross High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.