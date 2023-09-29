A suffocating defense helped Findlay Liberty-Benton handle Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42-0 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Van Buren on Sept. 15 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

