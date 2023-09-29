Arcadia’s advantage forced Bloomdale Elmwood to dig down, but it did to earn a 28-14 win Friday in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Arcadia started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Royals kept a 22-7 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Royals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Sept. 15 at Arcadia High School.

