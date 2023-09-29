Caledonia River Valley topped Shelby 28-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Caledonia River Valley opened with a 14-7 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Shelby moved ahead of Caledonia River Valley 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Vikings were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

