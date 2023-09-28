Botkins tacks win on Lima Temple Christian

Botkins’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Temple Christian 8-1 on Sept. 28 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Recently on Sept. 19, Botkins squared off with Spencerville in a soccer game.

New Philadelphia shuts out Dresden Tri-Valley

New Philadelphia’s defense throttled Dresden Tri-Valley, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 28.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

The Quakers got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dresden Tri-Valley squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, New Philadelphia faced off against Massillon Perry.

Ottawa Hills and Metamora Evergreen finish in a tie

Ottawa Hills and Metamora Evergreen forged a 0-0 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Thursday for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 28.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Pettisville.

Spencerville darts by Fort Jennings

Spencerville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 4-1 win over Fort Jennings on Sept. 28 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Spencerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Fort Jennings through the first half.

The Bearcats held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the second half.

Last season, Spencerville and Fort Jennings faced off on Aug. 23, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School.

Recently on Sept. 19, Spencerville squared off with Botkins in a soccer game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.