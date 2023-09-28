Bluffton slips past Liberty Center

Bluffton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Liberty Center on Sept. 28 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Liberty Center faced off against Archbold and Bluffton took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 21 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Columbus Grove allows no points against Continental

Defense dominated as Columbus Grove pitched a 1-0 shutout of Continental in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 28.

Jackson races in front to defeat Washington Court House Washington

Jackson broke to an early lead and topped Washington Court House Washington 4-1 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 28.

Jackson roared in front of Washington Court House Washington 4-1 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Metamora Evergreen escapes close call with Archbold

Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Archbold 2-1 in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 28.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Archbold faced off on Oct. 5, 2021 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Archbold faced off against Liberty Center and Metamora Evergreen took on Northwood on Sept. 21 at Northwood High School.

New Concord John Glenn defense stifles Zanesville West Muskingum

A suffocating defense helped New Concord John Glenn handle Zanesville West Muskingum 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 28.

The first half gave New Concord John Glenn a 1-0 lead over Zanesville West Muskingum.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 5-1 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Celina

A suffocating defense helped Ottawa-Glandorf handle Celina 7-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 28.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Celina faced off on Sept. 26, 2022 at Celina High School.

Recently on Sept. 21, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Bluffton in a soccer game.

Spencerville shuts out Convoy Crestview

Defense dominated as Spencerville pitched a 1-0 shutout of Convoy Crestview in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 28.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

The Bearcats held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Spencerville faced off against Cory-Rawson.

Springboro shuts out Clayton Northmont

A suffocating defense helped Springboro handle Clayton Northmont 4-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Sept. 28.

Last season, Springboro and Clayton Northmont faced off on Oct. 25, 2022 at Springboro High School.

Recently on Sept. 20, Clayton Northmont squared off with Dayton Centerville in a soccer game.

Warren Champion races in front to defeat New Middletown Springfield Local

Warren Champion broke to an early lead and topped New Middletown Springfield Local 8-2 at New Middletown Springfield Local High on Sept. 28 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Recently on Sept. 23, New Middletown Springfield Local squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a soccer game.

Warren John F. Kennedy rides to cruise-control win over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Warren John F. Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-1 win against Andover Pymatuning Valley during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Sept. 28.

Warren John F. Kennedy thundered in front of Andover Pymatuning Valley 3-1 to begin the final half.

The Eagles held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 6-0 game on Sept. 12, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 23, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with New Middletown Springfield Local in a soccer game.

Warsaw River View and Dresden Tri-Valley tie

Warsaw River View and Dresden Tri-Valley forged a 1-1 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Thursday in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 28.

