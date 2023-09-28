A suffocating defense helped New Concord John Glenn handle Zanesville West Muskingum 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 28.

The first half gave New Concord John Glenn a 1-0 lead over Zanesville West Muskingum.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 5-1 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville.

