Warren John F. Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-1 win against Andover Pymatuning Valley during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Sept. 28.

Warren John F. Kennedy thundered in front of Andover Pymatuning Valley 3-1 to begin the final half.

The Eagles held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 6-0 game on Sept. 12, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 23, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with New Middletown Springfield Local in a soccer game.

