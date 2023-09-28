Spencerville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 4-1 win over Fort Jennings on Sept. 28 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Spencerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Fort Jennings through the first half.

The Bearcats held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the second half.

Last season, Spencerville and Fort Jennings faced off on Aug. 23, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School.

Recently on Sept. 19, Spencerville squared off with Botkins in a soccer game.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.