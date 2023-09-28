New Philadelphia’s defense throttled Dresden Tri-Valley, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 28.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

The Quakers got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dresden Tri-Valley squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, New Philadelphia faced off against Massillon Perry.

