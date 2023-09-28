Dayton Chaminade-Julienne overpowers Franklin Bishop Fenwick in thorough fashion

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-20 win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High on Sept. 28 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Dayton Chaminade-Julienne a 21-0 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

The Eagles opened an immense 35-7 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Franklin Bishop Fenwick each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-20.

Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall overwhelms Dayton Belmont

Dayton Thurgood Marshall dominated Dayton Belmont 32-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 28.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall stormed in front of Dayton Belmont 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 32-0 halftime margin at the Bison’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cougars chalked up this decision in spite of the Bison’s spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Dayton Belmont and Dayton Thurgood Marshall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Dayton Belmont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Thurgood Marshall faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Dayton Belmont took on Dayton Ponitz on Sept. 14 at Dayton Belmont High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour defeats Cleveland Central Catholic

Gates Mills Gilmour recorded a big victory over Cleveland Central Catholic 39-14 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 28.

Gates Mills Gilmour opened with a 26-0 advantage over Cleveland Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Lancers’ offense pulled in front for a 39-0 lead over the Ironmen at halftime.

Cleveland Central Catholic rallied in the third quarter by making it 39-6.

The Ironmen closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Cleveland Central Catholic played in a 40-14 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Cleveland Central Catholic took on Richmond Heights on Sept. 16 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Toledo Scott defense stifles Toledo Woodward

A suffocating defense helped Toledo Scott handle Toledo Woodward 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 28.

The last time Toledo Scott and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-0 game on Sept. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Toledo Woodward faced off against Toledo Rogers and Toledo Scott took on Toledo Waite on Sept. 15 at Toledo Waite High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.