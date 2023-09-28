Dayton Thurgood Marshall dominated Dayton Belmont 32-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 28.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall stormed in front of Dayton Belmont 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 32-0 halftime margin at the Bison’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cougars chalked up this decision in spite of the Bison’s spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Dayton Belmont and Dayton Thurgood Marshall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Dayton Belmont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Thurgood Marshall faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Dayton Belmont took on Dayton Ponitz on Sept. 14 at Dayton Belmont High School.

