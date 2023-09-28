Gates Mills Gilmour recorded a big victory over Cleveland Central Catholic 39-14 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 28.

Gates Mills Gilmour opened with a 26-0 advantage over Cleveland Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Lancers’ offense pulled in front for a 39-0 lead over the Ironmen at halftime.

Cleveland Central Catholic rallied in the third quarter by making it 39-6.

The Ironmen closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Cleveland Central Catholic played in a 40-14 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Cleveland Central Catholic took on Richmond Heights on Sept. 16 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.