Atwater Waterloo shuts out Newton Falls

Atwater Waterloo’s defense throttled Newton Falls, resulting in a 6-0 shutout on Sept. 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Last season, Atwater Waterloo and Newton Falls faced off on Aug. 22, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

Galion and Lima finish in a tie

Nothing was decided after Galion and Lima fought to a 1-1 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Hamilton Badin and Monroe tie

Hamilton Badin and Monroe wound up even in a 2-2 stalemate on Sept. 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Monroe squared off on Oct. 28, 2021 at Monroe High School.

Recently on Sept. 19, Hamilton Badin squared off with St Bernard Roger Bacon in a soccer game.

Weirton Weir allows no points against St. Clairsville

Weirton Weir’s defense throttled St. Clairsville, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this West Virginia girls high school soccer game on Sept. 27.

Weirton Weir breathed fire in front of St. Clairsville 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Red Riders got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.