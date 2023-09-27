East Liverpool’s defense throttled St. Clairsville, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 27.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

The Potters got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 12, St. Clairsville faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central.

