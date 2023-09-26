Dublin Coffman shuts out Hilliard Davidson

Defense dominated as Dublin Coffman pitched a 5-0 shutout of Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Dublin Coffman pulled in front of Hilliard Davidson 3-0 to begin the second half.

The Shamrocks got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 21, Dublin Coffman squared off with Dublin Jerome in a soccer game.

Miller City allows no points against Spencerville

Defense dominated as Miller City pitched a 1-0 shutout of Spencerville for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 26.

Defense ruled the first half as Miller City and Spencerville were both scoreless.

The Wildcats got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 19, Spencerville faced off against Botkins and Miller City took on Coldwater on Sept. 16 at Miller City High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy shuts out Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy’s defense throttled Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 26.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Recently on Sept. 21, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.