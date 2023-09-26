Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Archbold 2-1 at Metamora Evergreen High on Sept. 26 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Metamora Evergreen a 1-0 lead over Archbold.

Both teams scored evenly in the second half to make it 2-1.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Archbold squared off on Oct. 26, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Wauseon.

